× Belleville Guardsman stationed in Kuwait killed in fatal accident

A Belleville based National Guard Unit is mourning the loss of two soldiers after a fatal accident at an army base in Kuwait Tuesday.

The Defense Department has not released official information, but Robert Bolinski, confirms to Fox2 that his wife Holli was among those lost in a two-vehicle accident. She was serving in the 657th Transportation Detachment. Robert Bolinski says one other passenger later died at a hospital and a third person in the vehicle was transported to Germany for medical treatment.

Holli Bolinski was a mother of five.