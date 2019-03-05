× Yelp names St. Louis among the top US destinations for foodies

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has been known for its baseball, beer and the famous Arch but, now, the Gateway City is also ranking high among food enthusiasts.

Tuesday, Yelp released a list of the “Top U.S. Destinations for Food Lovers” and St. Louis snatched the No. 2 spot, landing on a list among cities well-known for their cuisines such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Honolulu.

The 2019 list was ranked by Yelp data scientists who compared cities’ new restaurants, ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos.

According to the site, “the Midwest hot spot holds a wealth of to-die-for eateries”. A couple of standout dishes are the S’Mores French Toast at Half and Half and the Gaucho Steak at Olive + Oak.

Other top foodie cities that made the list include:

San Francisco, CA

Honolulu, HI

Plano, TX

San Diego, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Richmond, VA

Pittsburgh, PA

Baltimore, MD

Austin, TX