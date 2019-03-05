× Woman mourning 5 relatives who died in Alabama tornadoes is feeding first responders

After five members of her family died in the Alabama tornadoes, Makitha Griffin couldn’t just pick up and leave.

Griffin has been feeding first responders in Lee County, Alabama, since Monday as they continue searching for the missing and help those who lost their homes.

“At the end of the day it was so many other people that needed to be healed,” Griffin said.

Relatives from both her parents’ families died when a series of powerful tornadoes swept through the region on Sunday.

Her aunts Florel Tate Stenson, 63, and Tresia Robinson, 62; her uncles Henry Lewis Stenson, 65, and Raymond Robinson Jr., 63; and her cousin 38-year-old Eric Jamal Stenson were among the nearly two dozen victims of the tornadoes.

Griffin said her father and another relative found the Robinsons dead in their home after they walked through the woods to check on them.

A cousin who was also in the house broke some fingers and had deep cuts and wounds from trees and shrapnel. She is hospitalized, Griffin said.

“Just continue to pray for my cousin who survived,” she said. “She lost both her parents, their home is gone.”

Even after seeing the devastation and learning of her family’s loss, Griffin joined the dozens of volunteers who have arrived to east Alabama in the aftermath of the tornadoes.

Volunteering keeps her mind off her loss but she’s also helping because growing up, “Everybody was still family whether they were related or not,” she said.

“We gotta help our families.”

By Nicole Chavez, Dianne Gallagher and Devon M. Sayers, CNN