Vinita Park man charged with involuntary manslaughter of roommate

VINITA PARK, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 21-year-old Jawuan Barner with involuntary manslaughter of his roommate Xavier McClain, 19, of Vinita Park. The North County Police Cooperative says both men were roommates in residence in the 8300 block of Flora in Vinita Park where the fatal shooting occurred.

Police tell Fox 2 that McClain unintentionally shot Barner with a firearm in the stomach just before 7 pm on Monday evening. Barner was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from the gunshot wound.

McClain is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. His bond has been set at $100,000.