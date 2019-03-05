The importance of play in a child’s development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – When children are playing, not only are they having fun, they are also diving deep into learning. The importance of childhood play should not be ignored, especially for little ones just starting on their journeys.

Childhood specialist Peaches Lott from the Lume Institute visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to address the misconception that children aren’t learning when they’re playing.

Lott says when children play they are constantly making new connections in their brain. Practicing literacy, learning problem-solving skills, and exercising their bodies, all of which help nurture brain development.