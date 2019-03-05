“That was not what happened” – Child caregiver after seeing video of her throwing child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The childcare worker seen on camera throwing a girl across the room on surveillance video denied that it happened for days.

She was working at Brighter Day Care & Preschool in Pine Lawn. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday it would revoke the facility’s license.

A 17-page license revocation report reveals the former employee, Wilma Brown, repeatedly blamed the 3-year-old child.

Brown was arrested Friday after being charged with felony child abuse. Immediately after the incident, in which she was captured on camera throwing the girl, she wrote an incident report saying, “she fall.”

Now we’ve learned Brown repeatedly stuck with her story through the five days it took the center to review the video. According to Missouri’s Section for Child Care Regulation under DHSS, “Wilma Brown continued to say the same story that (the child) was having a meltdown and jerked away from Ms. Brown.”

The report adds that even “after watching the video, Ms. Brown kept saying that was not what happened.”

The report also addresses the other caregiver in the room, who told inspectors, “She did hear Ms. Brown say that she was going to take (the child) to the corner,” but she added, “She did not know Ms. Brown pushed (the child) until she saw the video.”

Brighter Day Care & Preschool is appealing the revocation. Child care subsidies will continue until the appeals process ends on March 31.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a news conference Monday he’s already looking at the bigger picture.

“We are convinced more can be done to ensure the safety of every Missouri child,” Pence said.

The governor was surrounded by heads of state departments, who will be working on childcare improvements they’ll announce June 1. DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said they’ve already identified possibilities.

“One is we think we can do better in training people before they even get involved in daycare,” he said. “We now require 12 hours but we think we can do work on that.”

Right now, under Missouri law, you can start work as a child caregiver without that 12 hours training. You just have to get it within the first year. You don’t even need a GED. You’re only required to be 18-years-old and free of tuberculosis.

Stay tuned to the Fox Files, where we’ll show you how to find those centers that go above and beyond as we investigate what’s being done to protect children.