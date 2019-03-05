Suspect in Manchester carjacking charged, remains at large

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 2:59 pm, March 5, 2019

MANCHESTER, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed an at large warrant for a Sikeston man wanted in connection with a carjacking last month.

According to Manchester Police Chief Scott Will, the carjacking took place February 19 in the 100 block of Enchanted Parkway, just off of Highway 100.

Detectives identified one of the suspects involved in the crime – 28-year-old Edward Lewis Jr.

Police believe Lewis has left the St. Louis area.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.

