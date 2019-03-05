× Reed defeats Nasheed in race for BOA President

ST. LOUIS –Lewis Reed defeated 3 challengers Tuesday night in the primary race for City of St. Louis Board of Alderman President.

The win gives Reed his fourth term as President of the Board of Alderman.

The hotly contested race pitted Democratic hopefuls Jamilah Nasheed and 15th Ward Alderman Megan Green against Reed.

The issues debated during the campaign were the proposal for a city-county merger, St. Louis Lambert International Airport privatization, and the spike in crime in the city.

Reed will face Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer in the April 2nd election.