× Dispute over handicap parking space ends in shooting at St. Charles Target

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — One person was shot Tuesday at a St. Charles-area Target.

The shooting happened around noon at the store located in the 6300 block of Mexico Road. Police said a person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

According to St. Charles police, an Amazon Prime driver parked in a handicap space outside the store. A man with handicap plates was upset that the Amazon driver parked in that spot.

The two people got into an argument.

At some point, the guy with the handicap plates pulled out a gun and shot the Amazon delivery driver.

The Amazon driver was brought to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.