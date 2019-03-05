Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

How often should you start your car in freezing temperatures?

Posted 11:11 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, March 5, 2019

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – With temperatures plunging again in the bi-state region, many car owners are asking, “how often should I start my car to warm it up?”

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), this is not a very good strategy.

Repeatedly starting up your car in extremely cold weather allows excess fuel to get into the engine. That isn’t good for wear and tear.

Starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can also lower the battery’s capacity over time.

Instead, automotive experts recommend driving the car around to get it to full operating temperature.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.