× How often should you start your car in freezing temperatures?

ST. LOUIS – With temperatures plunging again in the bi-state region, many car owners are asking, “how often should I start my car to warm it up?”

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), this is not a very good strategy.

Repeatedly starting up your car in extremely cold weather allows excess fuel to get into the engine. That isn’t good for wear and tear.

Starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can also lower the battery’s capacity over time.

Instead, automotive experts recommend driving the car around to get it to full operating temperature.