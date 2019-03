× Home Depot hiring nearly a thousand local jobs this spring

ST. LOUIS – Home Depot is getting ready for spring and hiring hundreds of workers here in the St. Louis area.

The home improvement chain is looking to fill permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

They plan to hire 975 workers in the region.

Job seekers can apply online at careers.HomeDepot.com or by texting “HOMEDEPOT” to 52270 and receive a link to view available positions in their area.