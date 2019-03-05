Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Chesterfield City Council opposes 'Better Together' city-county merger plan

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -The City of Chesterfield doesn't want anything to do with 'Better Together's' version of a proposed city-council merger.  On Monday night, the city council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the plan.

The resolution is four pages long, stating the statewide ballot would dilute votes from within the City of St. Louis and the County denying residents their sole right to determine their own future.

Chesterfield isn't happy about taking on the debts of the St. Louis City, their resolution says the county would have to take on $2.8 billion dollars in debt.

FOX 2 spoke to a member of "Stop Merger" who says she's relieved by Monday night's decision but says she will keep fighting.

