Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Louis officer accused in coworkers death appears in court with new judge

Posted 8:48 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, March 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis City police officer accused of shooting and killing fellow officer Katlyn Alix appeared in court Monday morning before a new judge.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of officer Alix.

He asked for a new judge after judge David Reuther commented that Hendren's training should have taught him,  "You don't point a muzzle at anything you don't intend to shoot."

Judge Thomas McCarthy will now hear the case, his next hearing is April 29th.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.