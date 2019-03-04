St. Louis officer accused in coworkers death appears in court with new judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis City police officer accused of shooting and killing fellow officer Katlyn Alix appeared in court Monday morning before a new judge.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of officer Alix.

He asked for a new judge after judge David Reuther commented that Hendren's training should have taught him, "You don't point a muzzle at anything you don't intend to shoot."

Judge Thomas McCarthy will now hear the case, his next hearing is April 29th.