MoDOT concerned about refreezing overnight on area roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Most major highways in the St. Louis area are clear of snow tonight, but MoDOT crews will be busy tonight in the brutally cold weather.

The concern tonight with temperatures in the teens, that roadways may refreeze.

The snow is over but bitter cold temperatures remain. MoDOT says drivers should still take it easy because ice patches may be developing tonight or tomorrow.

MoDOT says highways and secondary roads in the St. Louis area and across the state are clear or mostly clear, but MoDOT crews will be out tonight monitoring the roads for slick spots and treating them where necessary.

Officials say drivers should be extra cautious at intersections, ramps, bridges and turn lanes which may have some snow build and icy spots.

And the agency says if drivers report slick spots to MoDOT, they will get crews out quickly to take care of it.

MoDOT has just about a third of the salt supply it started with for the winter but its officials are not worried.

“We're in pretty good shape we're around 30 percent of our original quantity for our salt. We're fortunate we've got the barges coming in to give us salt directly from here so its close. So, we're okay there it's about its normal for this time of time of year. We're confident we've got enough to get through winter," Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer.