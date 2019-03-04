Missouri revokes daycare license after video shows worker tossing child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state acted Friday to revoke the license of Brighter Day Care & Preschool, exposed last week in a report by Fox 2.

The governor began Monday’s news conference by saying, “Chris, I want to thank you for what you did and covering the story - how important this is when we’re trying to protect our children.”

Parson was referring to the daycare surveillance video showing a childcare worker throwing a 3-year-old girl across the room. The child spent three days in the hospital and received seven stitches.

The school took five days to review the video after the child care worker claimed the child fell.

“One case of abuse is too many,” Parson said. “The Department of Health has issued a revocation of license as of last Friday on March 1. They will be closely monitored throughout the potential appeal process and state departments will be on a hand and ready to assist the families during this transition.”

Brighter Day Care & Preschool can remain open under this process because It has the right to an appeal. It can continue also continue receiving child care subsidies through the 180 kids who get subsidized care there until March 31.

What happens after that depends on the possible appeal

Previous story:

A former worker at a Pine Lawn daycare who was captured on video throwing a three-year-old against a piece of furniture was arrested by police Friday. Authorities tracked her down hiding in a home after a warrant was issued against her.

Wilma Brown, 27, was brought to the St. Ann Police Department after her arrest Friday afternoon before being taken to the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. Authorities had been looking for her since Thursday night.

Fox 2 captured exclusive video of Brown when she arrived at the St. Ann PD just after 2:15 p.m.

Authorities found her at a home in unincorporated north St. Louis County on McAlpine. Investigators with the North County Police Cooperative say Brown knew people at the home.

Brown said nothing as she was led inside the police station.

Brown is facing a class B felony child abuse charge after the shocking video first exposed by Fox 2 shows her picking up a 3-year-old girl by the arm, dragging her, then throwing the child against a piece of furniture.

The 3-year-old suffered a large gash on her head and had to get seven staples to treat it. The disturbing incident happened back on February 1st at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn.

Brown had been on the run since the warrant was issued against her late Thursday afternoon.

"She was located hiding in a basement in a closet and once she was found there was no resistance or anything, she went peacefully," said Major Ron Martin, the Assistant Chief of the North County Police Cooperative.

Ariana Silver, another worker at the same daycare, was also charged Thursday with a class D felony child abuse count for a totally separate incident at the facility. Silver appeared in court on Friday morning.

Brown was supposed to appear in court at the same time but she wasn`t yet caught.

"While this door is closed on the investigation, now it's a whole new door opening for the court's side, you know? She's got a lot of answers to give," Martin said.

"Everybody, I think, now has seen the video and it's pretty shocking, so we're just glad that we were able to locate her, maybe give some closure to the family of the victims in the crimes that are alleged."

Investigators said Brown confessed on tape to the crime, saying she was overwhelmed at the daycare.

Officials at the daycare say both Brown and Silver have been fired.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there are open state investigations into both incidents and some kind of state action is possible.