Think your cat is the cutest? Submit a video for ‘Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness’

ST. LOUIS – Cat owners, now is the time to showcase your cute kitty.

The Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is teaming up again with Cinema St. Louis in the search for the area's top cat videos. The videos will be curated into this year's "Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness!"

The competition and screening will be held April 2 at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in the Grove. A panel of local, cat-loving celebrity judges will announced and awarded the winners at the event.

To submit a clip of your cat visitfilmfreeway.com/CatClips. Each submission requires a $10 donation. All of the proceeds from the competition will benefit the Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center. The video submission deadline is March 21.

Submission Rules & Terms: