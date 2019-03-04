Think your cat is the cutest? Submit a video for ‘Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness’

ST. LOUIS – Cat owners, now is the time to showcase your cute kitty.
The Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is teaming up again with Cinema St. Louis in the search for the area's top cat videos. The videos will be curated into this year's "Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness!"
The competition and screening will be held April 2 at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in the Grove. A panel of local, cat-loving celebrity judges will announced and awarded the winners at the event.
To submit a clip of your cat visitfilmfreeway.com/CatClips. Each submission requires a $10 donation. All of the proceeds from the competition will benefit the Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center. The video submission deadline is March 21.
Submission Rules & Terms:
– Run a maximum of 120 seconds, including credits (no minimum running time).
– Contain no profane language or offensive imagery; if CSL and Animal House deem a work inappropriate for viewing by audiences of all ages, it will be eliminated from consideration.
– All conceivable approaches – including experimental and narrative – are acceptable. The clips can be shot in any film or video format, in either color or black-and-white.
– Clips must have a production date no earlier than 2011.
In addition, the following conditions apply:
– Clips must be authentic, original works created by the contest entrants as the videographer.
– Videographer must have secured rights to any music, words, or images used in the work.
– Videographer will retain ownership rights to submitted works, but by submitting a clip to the competition, the owner grants Animal House the right to screen the work and use for future Animal House purposes. Submission of a clip does not guarantee its inclusion in Cat Clips event screening or otherwise use.
– All films must be submitted using FilmFreeway with a secure online screener link. An entry fee of $10.00 is required for the first submission and a reduced fee of $5.00 for subsequent submissions. Entry fees are nonrefundable. All proceeds will support the rescue and healing of kitties in-need in our community.