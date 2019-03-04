Diesel leak after semi accident causes evacuation at O’Fallon shopping center

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 4:47 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, March 4, 2019

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A semi-truck accident caused an evacuation at the O'Fallon Square Shopping Center. Police said there is a large diesel fuel leak after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area near Missouri Route K and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFox helicopter saw first responders place a handful of buckets around the scene.  Firefighters tell FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins that the semi-truck driver was attempting to turn around when the vehicle hit a light standard.  The accident damaged the truck's fuel tank.  The tank ruptured and leaked diesel onto the parking lot.

Authorities evacuated several stores in the area as a precaution.  The fuel leak has been stopped and a cleanup company is coming to assist. Firefighters say that no fuel has leaked into the sewer system,. The truck will be removed from the area soon.

