Diesel leak after semi accident causes evacuation at O’Fallon shopping center

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A semi-truck accident caused an evacuation at the O'Fallon Square Shopping Center. Police said there is a large diesel fuel leak after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area near Missouri Route K and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFox helicopter saw first responders place a handful of buckets around the scene. Firefighters tell FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins that the semi-truck driver was attempting to turn around when the vehicle hit a light standard. The accident damaged the truck's fuel tank. The tank ruptured and leaked diesel onto the parking lot.

Authorities evacuated several stores in the area as a precaution. The fuel leak has been stopped and a cleanup company is coming to assist. Firefighters say that no fuel has leaked into the sewer system,. The truck will be removed from the area soon.