City of Manchester honors and recognizes high school teen for winning title of ‘Best Junior Handler’

MANCHESTER, MO – 16-year-old Madeline Buehler and her parents were all smiles Monday night after she and her Pug, Rumor were honored and recognized by the City of Manchester for winning the title of Top Junior Handler at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show back in February in New York.

“I’m so proud and it’s more of an honor to have competed in a show with my own dog that I love so much, I am so honored and humbled,” said Madeline Buehler.

The teen said she credits her training to the Lane and Richardson family of Affton. Buehler trained with Tara Richardson.

“Oh my gosh I can’t thank Tara Richardson enough, and her whole family for giving me the whole opportunity, they have given me so many opportunities," said Buehler.

Buehler said she wanted to pair up with Richardson after learning that her sister Taylor Lane who was also Tara’s assistant, was murdered along with her boyfriend in St. Louis city two years ago. The couple’s murder remains unsolved.

“She (Taylor Lane) was always just there for me and she always said, ‘Maddy you can do this,’ like she always supported me and it’s just so hard,” said Buehler as she wiped away tears.

The Lane family told Fox 2 that Maddy is like a daughter to them and filled a place in their hearts at a time when their whole world had been turned upside down forever.

Buehler said she has been feeling overwhelmed but in a good way because she never thought she would make it this far. She said she loves knowing that not only did she make her city proud but also Taylor.

“She probably would give me a big hug, it’s so hard to think about,” said Buehler.