Bus driver charged after leaving kids at Pennsylvania gas station, walking away

BATH, Pa. – A bus driver has been charged with 26 counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of DUI after leaving dozens of students stranded at a gas station, WFMZ reports.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Pennsylvania.

The bus driver, identified as Lori Ann Mankos, was driving the regular bus route when she reportedly pulled into a gas station after a disturbance on the bus.

WFMZ reports that Mankos parked the bus, got out and walked away. She allegedly handed her keys to a gas station employee before leaving the scene.

Some of the students on the bus were allegedly joking about the Mankos’ driving and ultimately asked her to get off the bus.

Many of the children were picked up at the gas station by their parents, according to the news outlet. Others were driven home by another bus driver who was called in by the district.

None of the students were harmed.

Mankos was charged one count of endangering the welfare of children for each child left at the station, according to WFMZ. Mankos was also charged with one count of DUI.