Bitter, dangerous wind chills set record cold start for March

ST. LOUIS - A very cold start to the first work week of March. Temperatures Monday morning are in the single digits with a wind chill of -10. That makes this the coldest March morning since March 3, 2014, when the mercury dipped to +4°. The record for March morning is -1 set in 1978.

Today, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 20s by mid-afternoon. Mostly clear skies for tonight and temperatures once again will dip into the single digits to near 10.

Tuesday will bring a bit of a warm-up as we pop to near the 30s and then above freezing on Wednesday.

A weak weather system will spray some light snow into the region late Wednesday night, that will change to light rain showers pretty quickly early Thursday morning.

