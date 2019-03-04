Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to St. Louis homicide

Posted 10:43 am, March 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  A warrant has been issued for the arrest for a 17-year-old in connection to the murder of a north St. Louis man in January.

According to probable cause statement, Lashawn Clayburn is wanted for the murder of 26-year- old Chrishaun Hillard who was found dead in a vacant residence which was previously owned by Clayburn’s grandparents.

A possible motive was not immediately disclosed by police.

Anyone who sees Clayborn is asked to call 911 immediately.

