Alice Cooper coming to St. Louis this summer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Alice Cooper, “The Godfather of Shock Rock,” is coming to St. Louis this summer as part of a North American tour.

Cooper will tour with Grammy Award-winning hard rock band Halestorm. The two groups will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 25.

Tour tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have the ability to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time until March 7 at 10 p.m. via CitiPrivatePass.com. Fan club and other VIP packages will be available on AliceCooper.com/tour and Halestormrocks.com/tour.