Tractor trailer accident shuts down westbound I-44 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound I-44 at Route 50 in Franklin County is closed following an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.
Police say the accident occurred roughly around 7:32 a.m. Sunday.
The tractor-trailer blocking all lanes of the highway.
No word on when the road will open back up.
FOX2 will bring you updates as they become available.
All lanes of Westbound I-44 at mile marker 247 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Length of blockage… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) March 03, 2019
A tractor trailer crash has WB 44 closed at Route 50 in Franklin County. At this time we do not know how long it wi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) March 03, 2019