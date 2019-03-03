Tractor trailer accident shuts down westbound I-44 in Franklin County

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 8:54 am, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55AM, March 3, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. –  Westbound I-44 at Route 50 in Franklin County is closed following an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Police say the accident occurred roughly around 7:32 a.m. Sunday.

The tractor-trailer blocking all lanes of the highway.

No word on when the road will open back up.

FOX2 will bring you updates as they become available.

