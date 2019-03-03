× Tractor trailer accident shuts down westbound I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound I-44 at Route 50 in Franklin County is closed following an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Police say the accident occurred roughly around 7:32 a.m. Sunday.

The tractor-trailer blocking all lanes of the highway.

No word on when the road will open back up.

FOX2 will bring you updates as they become available.

All lanes of Westbound I-44 at mile marker 247 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Length of blockage… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) March 03, 2019