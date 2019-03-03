Arch Madness begins Thursday at Enterprise Center. Sunday, Rich Gould talked with MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin about the tournament on Sunday Sports Extra.
Sunday Sports Extra: Arch Madness begins Thursday
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Lady Billikens and Coach Lisa Stone discuss basketball season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Super Bowl Sunday food
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Super Bowl 53 and possible NFL rule changes
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Erwin Claggett
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Mizzou Tigers upcoming Liberty Bowl appearance
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: St. Louis Ambush
-
JCC presents one of St. Louis’ largest used book fair
-
Icy conditions lead to chaotic commute, school closings
-
Late openings and closures due to weather
-
St. Charles Convention Center invites visitors for ‘Girls Day Out’ event
-
-
Visitors and employees return to Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse after government shutdown ends
-
A winter storm in Hawaii has produced strong winds, high surf, and yes, even snow
-
With deep cold in place, St. Louis prepares to help homeless while families plan indoor fun