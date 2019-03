× Greater Alton Concert Association show cancelled due to weather

GODFREY, Ill. – The Malpass Brothers concert scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 is cancelled due to the winter storm.

The band was set to play at Lewis and Clark Community College as part of the Greater Alton Concert Association. There is no information about rescheduling the concert at this time.

For more information visit greateraltonconcertassociation.org.