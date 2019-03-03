County Council wants charter change to have its own attorneys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The You Paid For It Team is looking at a deal pushed by the St. Louis County Council that will cost taxpayers nearly $400,000. You already turned down a similar deal by the Council as they try to get their own lawyers.

They're pushing a charter change amendment on the April ballot to spilt up the Counselors Office, so they can have their own designated lawyers. Right now, the lawyers in the County Counselor's Office provide legal advice for all the departments in county government.

Last August the County Council asked voters to okay them getting outside lawyers, but residents voted it down.

This time even a consumer watchdog who has sided with the Council on several issues has sharp differences on this one calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money.