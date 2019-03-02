St. Louis celebrates 40 years of Mardi Gras festivities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD, Mo. -- This event is the crown jewel of the Soulard Mardi Gras season and is the biggest parade outside of the Big Easy. It begins at Busch Stadium and proceeds through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the place where your beer was born: Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

This year’s theme is "40 Years of Magic, Music, and Memories." Help us celebrate a century of this St. Louis institution as krewes ride nearly 100 floats that bring to life 1980, or 1981, or 1982, or 1983, or 1984, or 1985, or 1986, or 1987, or 1988, or 1989, or 1990, and throw over 10,000,000 strands of beads to the throngs of Mardi Gras revelers lining the parade route.

There are many ways to get to Saint Louis Mardi Gras and many places to park your vehicle, but the best way to get to Mardi Gras is by leaving your car at home. That’s right, you may not want to bring your wheels. There are plenty of ways to get here without them.

