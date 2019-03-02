Pulse – Local mayors voice concerns over ‘Better Together’ plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Better Together claims there are a lot of benefits in merging St. Louis City and St. Louis County. However, the non-profit’s recommendation is sharply criticized by some local mayors and community leaders. Hear some of their concerns during this program. Also, Reverend Traci Blackmon talks openly and candidly about her faith, her activism and her fight for social justice.
Guests:
- Reverend Traci Blackmon
- Chris Kreymeyer, President And Ceo Beyond Housing
- Patrick Green, Mayor Normandy
- James Mcgee, Mayor Vinita Park