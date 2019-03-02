Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Pulse – Local mayors voice concerns over ‘Better Together’ plan

Posted 8:00 pm, March 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Better Together claims there are a lot of benefits in merging St. Louis City and St. Louis County. However, the non-profit’s recommendation is sharply criticized by some local mayors and community leaders. Hear some of their concerns during this program. Also, Reverend Traci Blackmon talks openly and candidly about her faith, her activism and her fight for social justice.

Guests:

  • Reverend Traci Blackmon
  • Chris Kreymeyer, President And Ceo Beyond Housing
  • Patrick Green, Mayor Normandy
  • James Mcgee, Mayor Vinita Park
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.