Weather Kid of the Week: Beau Jean Belz

ST. LOUIS - Beau Jean Belz is a fourth-grader and is homeschooled. Her mother says Beau’s current curriculum is studying meteorology. Recently, Beau has been making her own predictions about the weather daily and then logging what actually happens in St. Louis. Beau Jean Belz is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.