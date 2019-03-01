Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
U.S Airforce Veteran with no family gets full military burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -  U.S. Airforce veteran with no known family will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m Friday. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend the funeral.

Sgt. Robert Wunderlich served in the air force might have been in his late 50’s or 60’s when he recently passed away.

During his burial, Friday Wunderlich won't’ be surrounded by family members but he will be surrounded by the community

With no known family Jefferson Barracks administrators had to arrange the funeral said Wunderlich will have full military honors including the folding of the flag and the taps.

If you’d like to attend Sergeant Wunderlich’s service, meet Friday at the front office of Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery by 9:40 a.m . and you'll be escorted over to the site.

