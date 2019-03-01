Storm may drop 4″ to 6″ of snow on St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A winter storm will impact the region Saturday night and Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Snow will spread northward into the region late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Snow, heavy at times, will continue through Sunday morning, tapering off Sunday afternoon from west to east.

Total accumulations of 4″ to 6″ look to be possible for most of the viewing area, including St. Louis. The snow forecast is very dependent on the track of the low-pressure system. If the track shifts, so will the area of heaviest snow. Stay tuned.

