Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Storm may drop 4″ to 6″ of snow on St. Louis this weekend

Posted 9:09 am, March 1, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —  A winter storm will impact the region Saturday night and Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Snow will spread northward into the region late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Snow, heavy at times, will continue through Sunday morning, tapering off Sunday afternoon from west to east.

Total accumulations of 4″ to 6″ look to be possible for most of the viewing area, including St. Louis. The snow forecast is very dependent on the track of the low-pressure system. If the track shifts, so will the area of heaviest snow. Stay tuned.

Grab our app for updates: Android - Apple

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.