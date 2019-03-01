Minnesota police officers conducted a welfare check on a man standing in the snow. This is who they found.

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
JORDAN, Minn. – When the Jordan Police Department fielded a welfare check about a man standing in the snow and holding a pillow, they probably weren’t expecting the “man” in need would actually be a cardboard cutout.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a call came in Thursday to the department about a man standing motionless in the snow, wearing no coat and hugging a pillow to his chest.

At the scene, police discovered the man in question was actually a cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, CEO and founder of MyPillow. They said the caller was right not to approach a man who might be deranged, standing alone in the cold like that.

And, to be fair, they said cardboard cutouts can look very real from a distance.

Mike Lindell – the real one – saw the post and shared it, calling the incident “Unreal!”

The caller was also right to worry about anybody outside without a coat –  Jordan’s weekly forecast includes highs in the high teens and lows as frigid as -14 °F.

