Man shot outside Bellefontaine Neighbors bar and grill

BELLEFONTAINE, Mo. – A man was shot late Thursday night outside of North St. Louis County bar and grill.

The shooting occurred at the Lion’s Den in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the 35-year-old male was struck once and drove himself to the White Castle nearby on Bellefontaine Road.

Restaurant employees tell News 11 the man was shot sitting in a car in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not made any arrests.