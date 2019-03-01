Get your free Fruit Kolache for National Kolache Day

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - Bagels are boring, and donuts are drab Kolaches are the new cool, despite being an old-world favorite. Kolache Factory is celebrating National Kolache Day and giving away a free fruit kolache to every customer from open to close.
“Come into any location, mention National Kolache Day and get a free fruit kolache to celebrate.”
FOX 2's Kathrine Hessel went behind the scenes to learn how to make kolaches.
To learn more visit: www.kolachefactory.com
It’s #NationalKolacheDay! @KolacheFactory you get a free fruit or cream cheese Kolache! Seriously Kolaches are on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) March 01, 2019