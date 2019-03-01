Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Get your free Fruit Kolache for National Kolache Day

March 1, 2019

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - Bagels are boring, and donuts are drab Kolaches are the new cool, despite being an old-world favorite. Kolache Factory is celebrating  National Kolache Day and giving away a free fruit kolache to every customer from open to close.

“Come into any location, mention National Kolache Day  and get a free fruit kolache to celebrate.”

FOX 2's Kathrine Hessel went behind the scenes to learn how to make kolaches.

To learn more visit: www.kolachefactory.com

