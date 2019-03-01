Exclusive video shows daycare worker accused of tossing child in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A daycare employee went missing after surveillance video showed her tossing a 3-year-oldacross a room. Investigative reporter Chris Hayes says thatWilma Brown was supposed to show up to court today. Just before her scheduled appearance this morning, it was determined she is not in custody.

FOX 2's cameras were rolling as police placed Brown under arrest. She is in police custody with no bond.

According to prosecutors, the child's head was split open at Brighter Day Care and Preschool on Friday, February 1. An ambulance took the girl to the hospital, where she had seven stitches.

In the surveillance video, you can see the girl is standing by a chair for two minutes before a teacher walks across the room towards her. The teacher grabs the child’s arm, drags her, and then throws the girl against a cabinet.

The teacher reportedly sent a note home to parents saying the child fell down.

That teacher, Wilma Brown, was charged with Class B felony child abuse.

A second teacher, Ariana Silver, was charged with Class D felony child abuse after detectives with the North County Police Cooperative reported the original incident and discovered a second case of abuse at the daycare involving a 4-year-old.

According to court documents, daycare surveillance video from February 4 revealed a teacher (Silver), “grabbed a four-year-old by the arm, punctured (the child’s) skin with her fingernails and carried the child by her foot dropping her on a cot.”

Silver was taken into custody and remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.