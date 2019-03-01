Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Exclusive video: Police chase carjacking suspect in South St. Louis

Posted 9:15 am, March 1, 2019, by

SOUTH ST. LOUIS -One person is in custody and another on the run after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

According to authorities, two men stole a man’s pick-up truck around 1:30 a.m. on South Broadway at Chariton Street.

Police then spotted the truck a short time later and gave chase.

The pursuit ended less than a mile away at Pennsylvania Avenue at Gasconade Street after a tire blew out on the stolen truck.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Tune in to Fox 2 News for the latest update.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.