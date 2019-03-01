× Exclusive video: Police chase carjacking suspect in South St. Louis

SOUTH ST. LOUIS -One person is in custody and another on the run after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

According to authorities, two men stole a man’s pick-up truck around 1:30 a.m. on South Broadway at Chariton Street.

Police then spotted the truck a short time later and gave chase.

The pursuit ended less than a mile away at Pennsylvania Avenue at Gasconade Street after a tire blew out on the stolen truck.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

