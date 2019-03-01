× Delmar Loop Trolley launches official mobile ticketing app

ST. LOUIS – Loop Trolley riders can now download an app to buy tickets. The app also allows you to track ride history, as well as view station stops and attractions along the map.

The app is only available for iPhones at this time, the Android version will be available in the upcoming weeks.

They are still testing its third rail car, it is expected to hit the tracks in late spring. As of now, the two streetcars run from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Download mobile app here: