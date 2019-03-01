Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Comedian Michael Yo gives us something to laugh about

ST. LOUIS – Comedian Michael Yo joined us to promote his new stand-up special "Blasian" that is free with Amazon Prime.

Yo said "They got a name for me, black and asian, they call me 'Blasian'. Cause no matter where I go nobody knows what I am. Go to Miami, they're like 'hey you're Puerto Rican.' I go to New York, they're like 'you're Dominican.' I go to Hawaii, and they're like 'welcome home.'"

Yo is in St. Louis to perform at The Funny Bone for a two-night run. His sets are Friday March 1 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Saturday March 2 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

In addition to his special and his live shows, Yo has kept busy filling in for Wendy Williams, appearing on Chelsea Lately, and hosting his own SiriusXM radio show,

The Funny Bone
614 Westport Plaza Dr., Maryland Heights
(314) 469-6692
www.stlouisfunnybone.com

