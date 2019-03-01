Cab companies say they’ll be out in force in Soulard for Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mardi Gras visitors will have several ways to find a safe ride home on Saturday. One of those involves taking a pedestrian bridge from near Soulard Market to an area near S. 10th St. and Park Ave.

Metro will have shuttles buses and the St. Louis County Taxi Cab Co. will have a fleet of cabs ready to roll.

“You just walk to the spot," said Basil Rudawsky, president of St. Louis County Cab Co. “We have cabs waiting and we take you home or wherever you need to go.”

St. Louis County Cab has served Mardi Gras visitors for decades. Rudawksy said sometimes snow can stagger the times people want to leave, making it easier to catch a cab.

Mardi Gras organizers do not expect snow to be a factor for Saturday’s parade, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Organizers say the cleanup effort after the parade could take longer if snow starts to fall late afternoon or into the evening.