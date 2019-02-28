ST. LOUIS - Getting a good night’s sleep is tough for parents with young kids. What is also tough is potting training. FOX 2’s Zac Choate is in the thick of it. He spoke with a pediatrician in search of helping other parents.
Zac Choate shares difficulty as parent going through potty training
-
Inaugural high school girls wrestling state championship to start next weekend
-
Blues super fan turns basement into ultimate viewing room
-
New Athens man wins silver medal at Winter X Games
-
Saint Louis FC home opener is March 9
-
Ladue football program recognized by national publication MaxPreps
-
-
Disabled athletes celebrated at local sports extravaganza
-
Busch Stadium getting new lighting system ahead of 2019 season
-
Wild hogs destroy cemetery in Oklahoma
-
Wild hogs destroy cemetery in Oklahoma
-
Area school districts may have to extend the year for make-up days due to bad weather
-
-
Friends, colleagues heartbroken over St. Louis officer’s death
-
Daycare worker claims to drug children during radio call-in segment
-
4 Houston police officers shot while serving warrant