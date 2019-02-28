× TMZ: Luke Perry has massive stroke shortly after 90210 series announcement

Actor Luke Perry is in the hospital after having a massive stroke, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to the “Beverly Hills 90210” actor’s home Wednesday to reports of someone suffering a stroke. Perry, 52, was then taken to the hospital.

His condition is not known.

The stroke happened the same day it was announced that several “90210” cast members will appear in a six-episode event series this summer. The show will reunite cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

The original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ series aired from 1990-2000; it then received a reboot on another network several years later.

Most recently, Perry has starred as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale.”