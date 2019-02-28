× Suspected carjackers arrested in Soulard

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested two people wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that took place last month in Illinois.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended around 8 p.m. near 12th and McGurk streets in Soulard.

The Illinois State Police said the stolen vehicle was spotted at the Collinsville Walmart and pursued into St. Louis City.

