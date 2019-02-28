MEHS touts positives of cat adoption in rural areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The Metro East Humane Society is working alongside Madison County Animal Care and Control to offer a program to adopt out cats to people who can house them in a barn.

The Working Cat Program is a way for people to adopt a cat and let it live in their barn or rural setting and the owner benefits from having the cat hunt mice and critters on their property. Staff with the Metro East Humane Society said the program is in an effort to assist the county on becoming "no-kill" in the coming years.

Staff said these are feral cats who could otherwise be euthanized and they can't be adopted out traditionally but, thankfully, this program gives them another shot at life.

The cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and ear-tipped prior to adoption. If you are interested in adopting one of the cats, call 618-656-4405 or e-mail info@mehs.org. The cats are free and staff recommends they are adopted in pairs.