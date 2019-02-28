Jefferson Barracks cemetery staff ask for supporters to attend burial for airman without a family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s a call for support as a veteran without family is buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Friday morning.

“We have to pay tribute to those who served whether they’re with us or not,” said Karl Lund, USO executive board member.

It’s also a duty that John Robinson, owner of Gateway Cremation Services, feels called to uphold. When Robinson got a call from John Cochran Hospital for a veteran without a family, he stepped in.

“They get quite a few unclaimed veterans so they call us when they need help and we will make sure that they are buried respectfully,” he said.

Sergeant Robert Wunderlich served in the Air Force and may have been in his 50s when he passed away. Although he may not be surrounded by his loved ones, he will be buried with honor.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery administrators said he will have military honors, including the folding of the flag and playing of taps.

“Everyone deserves a respectful burial. That’s just our human nature, to take care of people that we know even a little bit. We know they’re a part of this community and that’s enough by itself,” Robinson said.

Now it’s up to the community to show what Sergeant Wunderlich served for.

“The blanket of security and the freedoms we enjoy were provided by our veterans, so if you don’t feel like you should be there, then I say you’re wrong because you are a benefactor of their service, of their sacrifice,” Lund said.

If you’d like to attend Sergeant Wunderlich’s burial service, it’s at 10 a.m. Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Meet at the front office by 9:40 a.m. and they will escort you over to the site.