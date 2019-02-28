Icy conditions lead to chaotic commute, school closings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - A patchy light mix of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and some spots of sleet will continue through Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking precautions now and out sanding roads and bridges, areas they said typically see the most ice.

Take extra precautions when stopping and turning.

Remember:

-Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

-Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and moving equipment.

-If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Check the latest road conditions: https://fox2now.com/traffic/

Check full list of school closings here: https://fox2now.com/weather/closings/