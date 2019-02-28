× Hazelwood School District hosts redistricting open house

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District will host an open house Thursday addressing the second phase of a three-year project on the possibility of redistricting.

The open house will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m at the Hazelwood Central High School Library.

Over the next few weeks, they will hold three additional public meetings to let people see maps of the options prepared by consultants.

Any changes made will take effect in the fall of 2020.

For more information visit the district’s website at hazelwoodschools.org.