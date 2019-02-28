Black ice leads to wrecks all across the metro area

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. - While residents won't have to necessarily deal with snow on Thursday, freezing temperatures overnight caused black ice in some areas.

Officers responded to an accident in Centerville just after 2:00 a.m. on Old Missouri Avenue Highway 157 at Highway 13.

According to authorities, the driver hit a patch of ice which caused her car to crash into a pole.

She was taken to a local hospital.

No word on her condition.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, leave room between cars, do not brake suddenly and do not overcorrect.

