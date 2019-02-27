Two arrested after Pine Lawn drug house raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a raid at a suspected drug house in Pine Lawn. Authorities with the North County Police Cooperative seized drugs, guns, and cash in the raid.

There was a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix, along with marijuana, oxycodone pills, four guns, including a machine gun with a Louis Vuitton strap, a blender, and some $4,000 in cash.

“The investigation’s been ongoing for a couple of months. A lot of information was received from residents in the area, from our own uniformed officers,” said Major Ron Martin, assistant police chief for the North County Police Cooperative.

Police were serving a warrant for guns and drugs. When the officers went in, the suspects were very busy.

“The suspects were seated in a living room area at a table and they were packaging heroin that was cut with fentanyl. We caught them in the act, so to speak,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the home was empty with a condemned sign in the window.

The investigators that went in were part of a multi-jurisdictional SWAT team headed up by the St. Ann Police Department.

As the officers were searching the home, one stepped on a plate full of suspected fentanyl in the basement, exposing five St. Ann officers to the dangerous substance.

Authorities said some of the officers started to have symptoms, including feeling like they were going to pass out. They were immediately treated by EMS crews. Fortunately, none had to go to the hospital.

“They were able to dress down real quick, put their clothes into a bag, sealed that off, and then they were evaluated and then checked out,” said St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez.

Martin added: “It may not be finding Jimmy Hoffa’s body but it certainly put a dent in things. There’s no telling how many lives we saved by removing that fentanyl and heroin from the street.”

The suspects barricaded themselves in the basement for about 10 minutes before being arrested. Their names haven’t been released yet but we’re told they will face multiple felonies. There were also two toddlers in the house but they were unharmed.