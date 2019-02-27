Sting to headline Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis black-tie gala dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis is gearing up for its Dinner with the Stars. It's an event near and dear to our hearts here at Fox 2 as we are one of the sponsors. Every year a big act headlines the show, Carlos Santana, John Legend, James Taylor, Lionel Richie, Harry Connick, Jr., and Diana Ross have headlined in the past.

This year the headliner is the musician, Sting. Sting has won 11 Grammy's including best reggae album at the 2019 Grammy awards. He has also been nominated for four Oscars, a TONY and is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

St. Louis native, actor, comedian, and movie producer Joe Torry will host the evening`s program alongside several Variety teens. The program also celebrates Variety`s Man and Woman of the Year, recognizing individuals for their work on impact throughout the St. Louis community. The 2019 honorees are media executive Spencer Koch and community supporter Carol Staenberg.

To learn more about Variety or to purchase tickets visit: www.varietystl.org

Dinner with the Stars

Headliner: Sting

Stifel Theatre

Tickets go on sale Feb. 28th at 10am