Schnucks Delivers now delivering beer, wine, & spirits

ST. LOUIS – After two years of requests from shoppers, Schnucks has expanded their partnership with Instacart to include alcohol in their delivery service.

Schnucks Delivers, including their new alcohol delivery, is available seven days a week. Customers—who are 21 and up —in Illinois and Missouri can get their favorite adult beverages delivered with their groceries in as little as an hour.

Service fees for alcohol delivery range from $2 (for orders with less than $35 of alcohol) to $10 (for orders with more than $110 of alcohol). For a full list of service fees visit schnucksdelivers.com.

For information about the latest beers, wines, and spirits available in Schnucks stores and through Schnucks Delivers sign up for their “Proof Newsletter.”